202
Home » Latest News » Holder rules out 2020…

Holder rules out 2020 run, says he’ll focus on redistricting

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 8:43 am 03/04/2019 08:43am
Share
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Holder says he’s not running for president in 2020. In a Monday opinion piece in The Washington Post, Holder, a Democrat, says he’ll focus on redistricting, the process of reconfiguring electoral districts. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder says he’s not running for president in 2020.

Holder, a Democrat, said in a Monday opinion piece in The Washington Post that he’ll focus on redistricting, the process of reconfiguring electoral districts.

Holder served under President Barack Obama and is chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has sued states over voting rights issues and legislative redistricting.

Holder did not say which of the Democratic presidential candidates he might endorse but said there are many “good options.” He said candidates must focus on addressing climate change, immigration and ensuring that a Democrat is elected president in 2020.

Holder said it’s important to make sure the election is “free from foreign interference,” a reference to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!