Hoffman-Madison to break The Wharf’s second phase into smaller pieces

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront plans to award as many as four different general contracts for the next phase of The Wharf, the 1.25 million-square-foot follow-up to its Southwest waterfront mixed-use development slated for completion in 2022.

The team, which includes lead developers PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette, awarded a $300 million-plus contract to Balfour Beatty last month for the heaviest lift of the second phase, to include all horizontal and public spaces. That’s a change-up from the project’s first phase, where Clark Construction played the lead role valued at $457 million.

PN Hoffman founder and CEO Monty Hoffman said the selection wasn’t a slight against Clark, which is involved in ongoing litigation with master planner and architect Perkins Eastman over the project’s execution. He said it’s just that competition for the role of lead general contractor for the second phase was steep.

“We had a very competitive process for the construction of it, and we retain a very good working…