Here’s when D.C.’s flagship Apple store is expected to open

The flagship Apple Inc. store coming to D.C.’s historic Carnegie Library is expected to open in late spring, according to the building’s owner.

In responses to D.C. Council performance oversight questions, Events D.C. reports construction on the 19,000-square-foot store is slated to be complete in April. The store “is scheduled to open in late spring 2019 after completion and the required startup sequencing.”

Apple’s 10-year lease in Mount Vernon Square provides for two five-year extension options.

Events D.C. and Apple envision the flagship as a gathering, cultural and educational space, in addition to the retail operation. Similar to other flagships in cities such as New York, London and San Francisco, the Carnegie Library location is expected to feature a grove of live trees and a video screen.

It is unclear if the recent exit of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive Angela Ahrendts, the former senior vice president for retail, might affect the incoming D.C. flagship. Ahrendts…