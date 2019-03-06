Here’s when D.C.’s cherry blossoms will be in peak bloom

The National Park Service said Wednesday the cherry blossoms in Washington will hit peak bloom April 3-6, overlapping with the official festival National Cherry Blossom Festival dates of March 20 to April 14. “So just…

The National Park Service said Wednesday the cherry blossoms in Washington will hit peak bloom April 3-6, overlapping with the official festival National Cherry Blossom Festival dates of March 20 to April 14.

“So just like last year, the peak bloom should occur right around the historic average,” said Jeffrey Reinhold, acting superintendent of the National Park Service’s National Mall and Memorial Park unit, who revealed the dates during a Wednesday morning press conference at the Newseum.

The National Park Service defines peak bloom as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The trees were a gift from Japan in 1912.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang on Tuesday predicted the peak bloom between April 1 and 5, landing on April 3.

Last year, the festival started March 20, 15 days ahead of the peak bloom of April 5. The festival had to be moved up a few days in 2017 to accommodate for warm temperatures…