Here’s what’s likely taking the Taylor Gourmet space in Crystal City

Fast-casual restaurant newcomer Rasa is negotiating to take over space Taylor Gourmet vacated in Crystal City.

The Indian restaurant is at lease for the former Taylor space, which was located at 2200 Crystal Drive, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

Rasa co-founder Sahil Rahman said he did not have any news to share on new Rasa locations, though he did say that he and co-founder Rahul Vinod are exploring opportunities around the D.C. area.

Rasa, which opened near Nationals Park in 2017, applies a Chipotle-esque assembly line model to Indian cuisine, allows customers to build their own bowls or order from a menu of composed dishes. It received early acclaim after receiving a 2.5-star review from Washington Post restaurant critic Tom Sietsema, who rarely reviews fast-casual eateries.

The size of the former Taylor space in Crystal City wasn’t immediately available. In Capitol Riverfront, Rasa occupies 2,270 square feet, which leaves room for a fair amount…