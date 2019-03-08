Here’s what’s going into the Old Town Theater in Alexandria

We’re finally getting wind of what will occupy the long-vacant Old Town Theater in Alexandria: a Patagonia retail store. The outdoor apparel and equipment retailer will open in the 8,500-square-foot space, Patagonia spokesperson Corley Kenna…

The outdoor apparel and equipment retailer will open in the 8,500-square-foot space, Patagonia spokesperson Corley Kenna confirmed to the WBJ. While Patagonia gear is sold at dozens of other locations around Greater Washington, this will be just the second dedicated store for the company in the region after Georgetown.

The retailer is keeping its plans for the store pretty quiet for now, but did say plans on a 2020 opening.

“We’re thrilled to be in Old Town, and look forward to opening our doors,” Kenna said.

Patagonia, of Ventura, California, likes its stores to serve as “community hubs,” hosting events and educational programming in addition to selling clothing and gear. It also likes to locate in existing buildings rather than new builds, which made the theater structure even more attractive.

