Here’s what will become of SRA’s former headquarters

The Peterson Cos. is proposing big changes for a small piece of Fair Lakes.

The former two-building headquarters of SRA International, 4300 Fair Lakes Court — and its associated sea of surface parking — will be renovated and repurposed as a continuing care campus and townhomes, per plans filed recently with Fairfax County. The application suggests the buildings are vacant, and their conversion to senior living “is propitious and fortuitous.”

Peterson declined to comment. The development proposal does not yet have a scheduled date with the Fairfax County Planning Commission.

According to the application, the two five-story office buildings, totaling 210,000 square feet, will be connected and overhauled to create a 180-unit independent living facility with dining rooms, a resident-only movie theater, hair salon, fitness center and indoor swimming pool.

Immediately to the east, Peterson proposes a new L-shaped, 115-unit assisted living center.

