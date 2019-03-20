Here’s an early look at one of Marriott’s first AC Hotels in D.C.

We’re getting a closer look at the AC by Marriott hotel planned for Sixth and K streets NW in Mount Vernon Triangle. The Douglas Development project will be the company’s first hotel, as well as…

The Douglas Development project will be the company’s first hotel, as well as one of the first AC by Marriott in D.C. The first in the area opened in National Harbor in 2015, and another is planned for downtown Bethesda. Another AC from OTO Development, designed by WDG Architecture, is currently under construction at 1112 19th St. NW and will likely open before the Mount Vernon Triangle AC.

In 2011, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) launched the brand in Europe with Spanish hotelier Antonio Catalan and began rolling out the concept in the U.S. in 2015. AC hotels have the style of a lifestyle hotel at a lower price point than a boutique property. Rooms tend to be priced slightly above the Moxy, another hip brand Marriott has been expanding. (The first local Moxy opened just a few blocks away at 11th and K streets NW earlier this year.)

Douglas has now…