Here’s a look inside the triple-concept Mexican venue replacing Clarendon’s La Tasca

Three new concepts focusing on Mexican cuisine are opening in Arlington, all stacked on top of one another.

High-energy Serbian restaurateur Ivan Iricanin has teamed up with Chef Gerardo Vazquez Lugo from Mexico City to bring TTT Mexican Diner, Buena Vida and Buena Vida Rooftop (BVR) to 2900 Wilson Blvd. in Clarendon, in the space formerly occupied by La Tasca.

The 3,500-square-foot TTT Mexican Diner will seat 86 in the first-floor dining room, 26 on the mezzanine level, 15 at the bar, and 30 in the outdoor patio. The 3,700-square-foot Buena Vida will seat 101, which includes an 18-seat private dining area and an 11-seat bar. Both concepts will open on March 18, while the 4,000-square-foot BVR will open in about a month. The venue’s landlord is Jacksonville-based Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ: REG).

For Iricanin, Vazquez Lugo’s traditional, “authentic and indigenous” recipes set the three concepts apart — even from Iricanin’s Silver Spring TTT and Buena Vida, which the entrepreneur…