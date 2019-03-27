Here are the local finalists for James Beard awards

Greater Washington’s restaurant scene has five finalists in the James Beard Award Foundation’s annual culinary awards program. Pichet Ong of Brothers and Sisters in the Line hotel in Adams Morgan is one of five finalists…

Greater Washington’s restaurant scene has five finalists in the James Beard Award Foundation’s annual culinary awards program.

Pichet Ong of Brothers and Sisters in the Line hotel in Adams Morgan is one of five finalists in the outstanding pastry chef category, while José Andrés’ Jaleo is in the final slate in the outstanding restaurant category. Kwame Onwuachi of Kith and Kin at The Wharf is a finalist for rising star chef of the year, a category for chefs 30 and under.

D.C. also has two chefs in the running for the regional Mid-Atlantic award: Amy Brandwein of Centrolina and Tom Cunanan of Bad Saint.

The finalists were whittled down from a larger list of semifinalists. The D.C. region had more than a dozen semifinalists on the initial list unveiled in February.

You can see all the finalists here.

The winners will be announced May 6 at the Beard Foundation gala in Chicago. Patrick O’Connell of the Inn at Little Washington will be feted there with a lifetime achievement…