Here are all the restaurants in the running for 2019 RAMMY awards

Greater Washington’s restaurant scene loves to throw a party, and with 100 nominees for the 2019 RAMMY Awards from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, it appears just about everyone is invited. RAMW announced the finalists…

Greater Washington’s restaurant scene loves to throw a party, and with 100 nominees for the 2019 RAMMY Awards from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, it appears just about everyone is invited.

RAMW announced the finalists for 20 categories Monday evening at The Hamilton. The winners will be announced at a June 30 gala at the Washington Convention Center.

The awards honor the region’s restaurant industry, specifically restaurants that are members of the association in categories focused on food and beverage, service and more. Any RAMW member who met all category requirements was eligible for nomination. Food producers and others who serve the restaurant industry are also honored.

Here is the entire list of nominees:

Each year, the RAMW executive committee chooses one “allied” member, a partner who serves the restaurant industry. Those nominees are:

Coastal Sunbelt Produce

Congressional Seafood Co.

Saval Foodservice

TriMark Adams-Burch

The Veritas Law Firm

The…