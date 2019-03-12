GSA’s Centers of Excellence refresh signals the next evolution for modernization

The General Services Administration is refreshing the acquisition model for its Centers of Excellence initiative, a move many are calling the next evolution in the Trump administration’s plan for IT modernization. In a request for…

The General Services Administration is refreshing the acquisition model for its Centers of Excellence initiative, a move many are calling the next evolution in the Trump administration’s plan for IT modernization.

In a request for quotation on the agency’s GitHub page Monday, GSA officials laid out details of the move from a single-contract to a blanket purchase agreement, or BPA, structure. That will allow agencies to tap multiple companies on their contract awards, fostering both competition and targeted acquisition.

The program, initiated by the White House’s Office of American Innovation, launched in December 2017 as a way for GSA and industry to partner on targeted technology overhauls at selected agencies.

The new model is a step away from carefully dictated rollout of the CoE initiative at the Department of Agriculture more than a year ago, and one that former USDA Chief Information Officer Jonathan Alboum said could be necessary as GSA looks to deploy more teams to more…