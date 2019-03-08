Major shift at St. E’s: GSA to emphasize new DHS construction, not historic reuse

The General Services Administration is shifting its focus from adaptive reuse to new construction for the Department of Homeland Security’s consolidation at the St. Elizabeths West campus and is proposing to demolish at least five…

Representatives for the GSA presented a plan Thursday to the National Capital Planning Commission calling for new buildings at two sites on the 167-acre campus at 2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE instead of repurposing older, less efficient buildings. The agency hopes to approach gets more support and funding from Congress.

The presentation did not get into great detail on proposed changes to the project, which is significantly underfunded and behind schedule. It is just the first step toward preparing a detailed draft master plan slated to be unveiled this fall. The GSA has not yet responded to requests for additional comment.

Kristi Tunstall Williams, the GSA’s director of historic preservation and arts division, told the NCPC…