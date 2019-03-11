GSA outlines wish list in Trump’s 2020 budget, including money for DHS campus

The Trump administration will seek $11 billion for the General Services Administration as part of its 2020 budget proposal, advancing big ticket items such as the Department of Homeland Security consolidation at St. Elizabeths and…

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said the budget request was crafted to address a number of high-priority items for her agency and those of President Donald Trump, including IT and infrastructure investments. Monday’s announcement was more of a big-picture statement, and the GSA has not yet released its more detailed congressional justification for 2020. That more detailed document is expected to be released next week.

The GSA did not list a new FBI headquarters in Monday’s disclosure. At the same time, the federal government’s main civilian real estate arm renewed its proposal to establish something called the Federal Capital Revolving Fund, which has been identified as a means…