Greater Washington has a new No. 1 billionaire. (You get one guess.)

With Amazon.com Inc. settling on Crystal City for HQ2 and Jeff Bezos owning a $23 million home in Kalorama, we are including the world’s richest man among on our list of local billionaires this year.

The 55-year old Amazon CEO, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $131 billion. The e-commerce mogul, however, might take an eventual tumble after he and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced that they would be getting a divorce.

Several members of the Mars family make appearances on Forbes’ list, but co-owner Jacqueline Mars notches as the second-richest person in our region and 33rd richest in the world, with a net worth of nearly $24 billion.

Danaher Corp. co-founders Steven and Mitchell Rales both increased their net worth from 2018. Their company recently closed on a $21.4 billion acquisition of Boston-based General Electric Co.’s biopharma business.

Scroll through the gallery to see who else made the list and how much they’re worth.