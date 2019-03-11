10 Graduate Degree Jobs That Can Pay More Than $100K

Discover high-paying graduate degree jobs. Graduate school is a major commitment of time and money. But the return on investment can be high, as a more advanced credential may help open the door to higher-paying…

Graduate school is a major commitment of time and money. But the return on investment can be high, as a more advanced credential may help open the door to higher-paying jobs. The following careers, listed in alphabetical order, are a few examples of where a graduate degree can lead to a job with an annual salary of more than $100,000.

Chief executive

Though becoming a CEO entails taking on an intimidating amount of responsibility, being in charge often results in some significant perks, including generous paychecks. The average median salary among chief executives in 2017 was $183,270. However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these corporate leadership roles will likely become more scarce in the near future. The BLS predicts the number of chief executive jobs will be 4 percent smaller in 2026 than it was in 2016. The BLS notes that the education and work experience required to become a chief executive varies widely depending on industry — and so does the salary — but the agency notes that CEOs of big corporations frequently have MBA degrees.

Computer and information systems manager

Computer and information systems managers, sometimes called IT managers, are responsible for directing the maintenance and improvement of their organization’s technology systems. The median annual salary for this type of manager was $139,220 in 2017, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And the job outlook is positive: The BLS estimates 12 percent growth in the number of IT manager jobs from 2016 to 2026.

Dentist

A career in dentistry is one of the top job options in the U.S., according to the 2019 U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. Dentists earned a median salary of $158,120 in 2017, according to BLS data. The job outlook for this career will give aspiring dentists something to smile about: The BLS projects 19 percent growth in this occupation from 2016 to 2026.

Doctor

Though getting into medical school and earning a medical degree is an arduous process, it can serve as a steppingstone to a lucrative career. Physicians and surgeons were among the highest-paid professionals in the U.S. in 2017, when they had a median annual salary that exceeded $200,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Plus, high demand for doctors means an abundance of job opportunities. The BLS predicts that jobs for doctors will increase by 13 percent between 2016 and 2026.

Economist

Economists conduct research and offer analysis on a variety of topics such as employment, wages or the economic impact of proposed laws or regulations. Workers in this field took home a median salary of $102,490 in 2017, according to the most recent data available from the BLS. The number of economist jobs is expected to grow by 6 percent from 2016 to 2026, per BLS data. This is just below the average for all occupations: 7 percent.

Financial manager

Financial managers develop strategies to help organizations meet their long-term financial goals. Examples of types of financial managers include chief financial officers, controllers and risk managers. Workers in this profession earned a median salary of $125,080 in 2017, according to the BLS, which predicts employment growth of 19 percent from 2016 to 2026.

Lawyer

A law degree can lead to jobs in many different fields, such as intellectual property law or real estate law. The median salary for attorneys was $119,250 in 2017, according to the most recent BLS data. This occupation’s outlook for growth is 8 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the BLS.

Mathematician

Those with a graduate degree in math might research mathematical theories or work to apply mathematical techniques in fields such as engineering and management. Mathematicians brought home a median annual salary of $103,010 in 2017, according to BLS data. Students with an interest in numbers will be encouraged to hear that the BLS predicts that the number of jobs for mathematicians will increase 30 percent from 2016 to 2026.

Nurse anesthetist

Nurse anesthetists deliver anesthesia to patients and provide related care before, during and after medical procedures. According to the most recent data available from the BLS, nurse anesthetists earned a median salary of $165,120 in 2017. The BLS predicts the number of nurse anesthetist jobs, which require at least a master’s degree, to grow 16 percent from 2016 to 2026.

Optometrist

Optometrists perform eye examinations, prescribe glasses or contacts and may provide vision therapy treatments. These medical professionals brought home a median salary of $110,300 in 2017, according to the most recent BLS data. The number of jobs for optometrists is projected to increase by 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the BLS. This growth is expected to be driven, in part, by an aging U.S. population with an increasing number of vision problems.

Pharmacist

Pharmacists fill prescriptions, consult with patients about their medications, provide some immunizations and more. These professionals earned a median annual salary of $124,170 in 2017, according to the most recent BLS data. The number of jobs for pharmacists is expected to grow by 6 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the BLS, which is slightly below the average for all occupations.

Physician assistant

Physician assistants work in teams with other medical practitioners to provide patient care. These workers aren’t full-fledged physicians, but graduates with these degrees can still examine, diagnose and treat patients. Physician assistant is the No. 3 occupation in the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings, and according to the BLS, these workers earned a median annual salary of $104,860 in 2017. The number of physician assistant jobs is projected to grow rapidly — by 37 percent — from 2016 to 2026, according to the BLS.

