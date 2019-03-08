202
Home » Latest News » Gold up, Silver up

Gold up, Silver up

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 3:29 pm 03/08/2019 03:29pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,297 an ounce, up $13.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.27 an ounce, up 31 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!