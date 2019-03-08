Gold up, Silver up

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,297 an ounce, up $13.20. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.27 an ounce, up…

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,297 an ounce, up $13.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.27 an ounce, up 31 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.