Gold up, Silver up

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 3:34 pm 03/15/2019 03:34pm
The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,301.80 an ounce, up $8.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.25 an ounce — up 15 cents.

