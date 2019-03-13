202
Gold, silver gain

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 3:40 pm 03/13/2019 03:40pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,307.50 — up $11.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.38 an ounce — up four cents.

