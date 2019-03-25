202
Gold up, silver down

By The Associated Press March 25, 2019 3:38 pm 03/25/2019 03:38pm
The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,321.90 an ounce — up $10.30.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.51 an ounce — up 16 cents.

