Gold up, Silver down

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 3:50 pm 03/06/2019 03:50pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1284.90 an ounce, up $2.90.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15 an ounce, down 2 cents.

