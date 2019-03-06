Gold up, Silver down

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1284.90 an ounce, up $2.90. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15 an ounce, down…

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1284.90 an ounce, up $2.90.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15 an ounce, down 2 cents.

