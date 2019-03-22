202
Home » Latest News » Mixed close for gold…

Mixed close for gold and silver

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 4:11 pm 03/22/2019 04:11pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,311.60 an ounce — up $5.50.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.35 an ounce — down three cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!