Gold, silver higher

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 3:32 pm 03/19/2019 03:32pm
The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,305 an ounce, up $4.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.30 an ounce — up 5 cents.

