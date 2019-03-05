Gold down, silver steady

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,282.00 an ounce, down $2.80. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.02 an ounce, unchanged.

