Gold down, Silver down

NEW YORK (AP) — The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,288.80 an ounce, down $8.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.20 an ounce, down 7 cents.

