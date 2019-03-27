Gold down, Silver down

202
By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 3:26 pm 03/27/2019 03:26pm
The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,309.90 an ounce — down $4.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.24 an ounce — down 13 cents.

