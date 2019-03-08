GMU law school receives record gift of more than $50M

George Mason University’s law school continues to reap benefits from renaming its law school after late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. The school announced a gift of more than $50 million on Thursday that supports…

George Mason University’s law school continues to reap benefits from renaming its law school after late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

The school announced a gift of more than $50 million on Thursday that supports 13 new faculty chairs at the Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington. It is the largest gift in the history of the Fairfax-based university.

The donation is a bequest from the estate of late Judge Allison Rouse and his wife, Dorothy Rouse, who was a lawyer. Allison Rouse was appointed associate justice of the California Court of Appeal in San Francisco in 1971 by then-Gov. Ronald Regan. He retired from the bench in 1988 and worked as a private judge and arbitrator before his death in 2005.

Dorothy Rouse, who died in May 2018, was “an enthusiastic fan of Justice Scalia,” according to a press release. Allison Rouse and Scalia were both appointed to the bench by Reagan.

“Mrs. Rouse was proud to leave a legacy that supports the lasting scholarship and jurisprudence…