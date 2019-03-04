Germantown health care company grows into new headquarters

Germantown-based Alteon Health LLC has signed a lease for 24,336 square feet at Milestone Business Park, growing its corporate headquarters’ footprint by nearly 50 percent. Alteon will leave 20010 Century Blvd. for new offices at…

Germantown-based Alteon Health LLC has signed a lease for 24,336 square feet at Milestone Business Park, growing its corporate headquarters’ footprint by nearly 50 percent.

Alteon will leave 20010 Century Blvd. for new offices at 12420 Milestone Center Drive. Paul Davis and Dan McNulty of commercial real estate firm J Street Cos. represented Alteon in the transaction.

“We are confident this new location will give them the amenities, access, technology and room to grow critical to their mission,” Davis said in a release.

Milestone Business Park, owned and managed by the Matan Cos., is a 635,000 square-foot, Class A office campus, with amenities including an 83-seat conference center, concierge services, a fitness center, deli and outdoor courtyard. It is located directly off Interstate 270 at the Father Hurley Boulevard exit.

Alteon Health is a physician-led medical group with more than 110 practice locations nationwide, plus five regional offices across the U.S. The new space at…