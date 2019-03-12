Georgetown’s business school is tops in Greater Washington

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is the top-ranked business school in Greater Washington, according to U.S. News and & World Report’s 2020 rankings. McDonough, with a full-time enrollment of 541 and annual tuition of…

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is the top-ranked business school in Greater Washington, according to U.S. News and & World Report’s 2020 rankings.

McDonough, with a full-time enrollment of 541 and annual tuition of $58,500, is the 24th-ranked business school in the overall rankings. Georgetown also ranked No. 12 overall for its part-time MBA program.

University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business (155 enrolled, $44,766 in-state tuition) is tied with Texas A&M and the University of Rochester for No. 40 on the ranking.

George Washington University’s business school (129 enrolled, $52,785 tuition) was tied for 61st, while Howard University (50 enrolled, $33,996) ranked 67th.

The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, which has a presence in Rosslyn, was tied for No. 12 with New York University’s Stern School of Business and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business.

University of Pennsylvania led the business school rankings,…