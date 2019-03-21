202
Freddie Mac names next CEO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 21, 2019 11:10 am 03/21/2019 11:10am
McLean-based mortgage giant Freddie Mac will transition to new leadership on July 1.

Donald Layton, Freddie Mac CEO since 2012, will be succeeded on that day by David Brickman, the company’s president. Brickman, formerly head of Freddie Mac Multifamily, was named president in September when Freddie Mac announced Layton’s impending retirement in the second half of 2019.  

The Freddie Mac (OTC: FMCC) board announced last year it would conduct a national search for Layton’s successor, to include Brickman and external candidates. It ultimately landed on Brickman, described by Board Chair Sara Mathew as an “exceptional business leader, having demonstrated great strategic and execution skills as the long-time head of our multifamily business.”

“More recently, he has also impressed the Board with his work as President,” Mathew said in a statement. “David is well respected within the company and the industry and is the best choice to lead Freddie Mac going forward.”

