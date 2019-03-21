First look: Hilton’s Conrad hotel debuts in D.C.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s modern luxury brand, Conrad, is finally on the McLean hotelier’s home turf. The hotel began welcoming guests in February, and it officially opens to the public Friday. The 360-room property is…

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s modern luxury brand, Conrad, is finally on the McLean hotelier’s home turf. The hotel began welcoming guests in February, and it officially opens to the public Friday.

The 360-room property is the second-to-last piece of CityCenterDC to deliver and its style fits right in. There’s Tiffany & Co. and, we hear, Chanel, coming to the first floor, which houses 30,000-square-feet of luxury retail space. There’s a veiled, curvy atrium covered in chain mesh and Calcutta marble everywhere. (Except on the columns, which design consultant Rottet Studio left unusually bare to contrast all the marble.)

The hotel also debuts a new ultra exclusive club that will be incorporated in all new Conrad properties going forward. Sakura Club, on the 10th floor, is not available to the even the highest-level Hilton Honors members, meaning they have to pay the additional fee for rooms on the floor that get access to the club.

The property, designed by Herzog & de…