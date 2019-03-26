Fatal Familial Insomnia: Signs, Symptoms, Treatments

Imagine suddenly losing the ability to sleep. No, not just the occasional night of insomnia here or there, or even the chronic sleep deprivation that most of us in modern society have come to tolerate…

Imagine suddenly losing the ability to sleep. No, not just the occasional night of insomnia here or there, or even the chronic sleep deprivation that most of us in modern society have come to tolerate as normal. Rather, consider what it must be like to lose all ability to sleep: being awake 24/7 for months on end and completely unable to drift off to sleep in any capacity.

Sounds scary — maybe even impossible, right? Well, there’s a genetic condition that can literally rob a small number of people of all ability to get any shut-eye. This rare disease, called fatal familial insomnia, leads to a quick demise for those who develop it.

What Is Fatal Familial Insomnia?

Dr. Alex Dimitriu, a sleep medicine specialist who’s double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine in California, says that “people with fatal familial insomnia develop this inability to sleep. This goes on for a couple of months and ends in death.”

The Genetic and Rare Disease Information Center from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences reports that “FFI is an inherited prion disease that mainly affects the thalamus. The thalamus is the part of the brain that controls the sleep-wake cycle, but is also known as the ‘relay center’ of the brain because it helps the different parts of the brain communicate with each other.” When things go haywire in the thalamus, it can throw off a wide range of normal bodily functions, such as when and how you sleep, your emotions and cognitive functions and your body’s ability to regulate its own temperature.

Prion diseases are progressive, neurodegenerative diseases caused by prions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the term prion “refers to abnormal pathogenic agents that are transmissible and are able to induce abnormal folding of specific normal cellular proteins called prion proteins that are found most abundantly in the brain.” Prions can be transmitted from one organism to another and over time, they eat away at parts of the brain. This killing off of neurons means the brain can’t do what it’s designed to do. This leads to rapid onset dementia and other symptoms, such as problems with coordination, sleep and neurological function.

The prion disease you’re most likely to have heard of is commonly called mad cow disease, better known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy. This disease occurs in cattle, and it’s believed that when humans consume bovine tissue that’s been infected with BSE, it can lead to the development of a prion disease called variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. vCJD occurs in humans and leads to dire neurological problems and death. Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that about 300 cases of prion disease are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, of which only a small fraction are fatal familial insomnia.

While vCJD can occur after ingesting infected meat, FFI on the other hand develops from an inherited mutation on the PRNP gene. “This mutation causes the prion protein that is made from this gene to be a different shape (fold incorrectly). Since the protein has a different shape, it cannot work correctly,” GARD reports.

This incorrect folding leads the patient to develop a severe and usually very fast-moving neurologic disorder. “There’s evidence that it messes with the autonomic nervous system,” Dimitriu says, which is the system that governs how the internal organs, such as the heart and lungs, operate. This disruption leads to an imbalance between sleep and wake cycles, and the patient falls into a state of “hyperarousal versus rest. In this population, that arousal drive is erroneously clicked way too high. They can’t sleep, and then they develop a lot of medical conditions that go with not being able to sleep,” such as metabolic disorders and neurological problems.

“They cannot sleep, and that’s because there’s sort of an orderly process that your brain goes through that transitions from being awake to asleep,” says Dr. Jesse Mindel, assistant professor of medicine and neurology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Disruptions to this process are also seen in “parasomnias like sleep walking,” he says. “Those disorders are caused by problems in that transition phase.” Therefore, if you have damage in the parts of the brain that control this transition phase, “then insomnia becomes the symptom.” In the earliest phases this may show up as trouble going to sleep, but can also include difficulty staying asleep, disrupted sleep or being able to engage in only very short periods of sleep. “The whole process becomes dysfunctional,” Mindel says.

What Are the Symptoms of FFI?

As the name implies, ” insomnia tends to be a very early symptom,” Mindel says. Progressively worsening insomnia is often the first sign that FFI has developed. As the patient’s experience of insomnia worsens, he or she will suffer a rapid descent into dementia and delirium. Other symptoms may include:

— Weight loss.

— Lack of appetite.

— Being too warm or too cold (that’s a sign that the thalamus is not able to regulate your body temperature properly).

— Confusion, forgetfulness or inattention that rapidly progresses to dementia.

— Loss of coordination and muscle control.

— Difficulty speaking or swallowing.

— Profound dementia.

FFI is believed to follow four stages:

— Stage 1: Progressive insomnia, which may feature increased anxiety, panic attacks and phobias.

— Stage 2: A worsening of panic attacks and hallucinations.

— Stage 3: Rapid weight loss paired with a complete loss of the ability to sleep.

— Stage 4: Profound dementia.

“If it’s end-stage, in my experience they relentlessly deteriorate,” Mindel says. Some patients have been described as aging rapidly, as the lack of sleep means the body is incapable of repairing itself. This is because sleep is critical to survival. While you’re sleeping, your body and brain is hard at work repairing damage and cleansing itself.

The mental disturbances caused by FFI sound truly hellish. “When you don’t sleep, your dream state starts taking over your waking state,” and that can result in delirium, hallucinations and dementia, Dimitriu says. “With delirium, you’re awake but sleeping at the same time,” in terms of how the brain is trying to function. “People with delirium start hallucinating. They become forgetful and inattentive. That’s the course for FFI where basically there’s a breakdown of the nervous system that results in death.”

Mindel says most people who are having trouble sleeping have zero reason to think that they’re experiencing the early stages of FFI. “What makes you think about something like FFI is that it wouldn’t just be someone who’s having trouble sleeping. It would be trouble sleeping and on top of that they’re developing a lot of other problems physically — people with FFI will get other neurological symptoms, vision changes and trouble walking. They’ll develop dementia rapidly and they’re reported to have a lot of autonomic dysfunction,” which may include erratic blood pressure and a heart rate that’s out of control, he says.

Who’s Likely to Develop FFI?

As dire a condition as FFI is, the good news is that “it’s extremely rare,” Dimitriu says.

There are actually two types of fatal insomnia. One is the familial variety, which is an inherited disease. In that form, the genetic mutation is inherited from a parent. There’s also a sporadic type, in which the mutation occurs randomly in a person and is not acquired from a parent. The National Organization for Rare Disorders reports that although “the exact incidence and prevalence of the disorder is unknown,” the sporadic form of insomnia “is extremely rare and has only been described in the medical literature in about two dozen people.”

The familial variety is somewhat more common, but also very, very rare. “It’s hard to put a good number on it because it’s so rare,” Mindel says. The disease has been identified in about 40 families worldwide, and about 100 individuals have been diagnosed. The gene that’s mutated to create FFI is dominant, which means if a parent passes on a single copy of the mutation, the offspring has a 50 percent chance of developing the disorder. If two copies are inherited, the offspring has a 100 percent chance of developing the disorder. When it does develop, FFI is always fatal, and the time from diagnosis to death is typically a few months to a year and not more than 18 months.

GARD reports that the average age at onset is about 50 years, but patients may be older or younger. NORD reports that people as young as 20 and as old as 70 have been diagnosed with FFI. “Most patients tend to be in their 40s, 50s and 60s,” Mindel says.

How Is FFI Treated?

Currently there is no treatment for FFI. All prion diseases are incurable and untreatable, so there’s little doctors can do for patients with these conditions other than try to make them as comfortable as possible.

In patients with FFI, no amount of sleeping pills or good sleep hygiene seems to help. “Nothing seems to work over the course of a month or two. Usually they’re in the hospital because they can’t be taken care of by their family,” Mindel says, and those last few weeks appear to be utter agony.

There’s been limited research into FFI and potential treatments, Mindel says, in part because it’s so rare. “More common diseases tend to be the ones where there’s the most research because they affect more people.” What research has been done has largely been conducted in animal models.

How Is FFI Diagnosed?

Figuring out who will develop this disease is difficult because there’s currently not a widely available screening test for it — only people with a documented family history of FFI would be tested for the genetic mutation. Having had a family member with prion disease is often the only clue that you might experience a similar fate.

“There’s no biomarker,” Mindel says, which also makes “these prion diseases hard to diagnose definitively.” In addition, “because they’re rare and not really well understood,” arriving at the right diagnosis can be a challenge. There are several prion diseases that can cause similar symptoms, so figuring out the exact one can be difficult.

MRI findings might offer some insight as to what’s happening structurally in the soft tissues of the brain, but that also may not provide a definitive understanding of what’s actually causing a patient to experience these symptoms. Mindel says “there is a spinal fluid test that you can send out,” that can make the definitive diagnosis, but it usually takes several weeks to come back.

What’s more, because prion diseases can be transferred from one person to another by coming into contact with infected tissue, strict protocols for destroying any equipment used to test patients suspected of these diseases need to be followed.

Why Is Sleep Important?

As you’re sleeping, “your brain shrinks by up to 20 percent,” Dimitriu says as it gets rid of toxins and literally takes out the trash of your day. All those decisions you made, work you did and anxiety you experienced require energy. “Your brain is the most metabolically active organ in the body. It consumes about a third of our energy,” and that leads to the creation of “waste byproducts. It’s believed that in sleep, that all gets cleaned up.” Sleep is many things, but it’s very much the brain’s time to tidy up. “And that’s where you see that if people aren’t sleeping for whatever reason, whether it’s FFI or any other reason, those things build up.” Over time, that build-up can lead to serious cognitive consequences.

As science continues to unlock the secrets of sleep, a lack of it has been associated with more and more health issues, particularly issues of the brain, such as Alzheimer’s. Indeed, there are some similarities between FFI and Alzheimer’s, Mindel says, in that both are progressive and degenerative neurological disorders that can cause similar symptoms of dementia and disrupted sleep. Both feature a build-up of proteins and waste byproducts in the brain. “Those waste byproducts don’t get cleaned up” appropriately in both Alzheimer’s and FFI, “and that results in neuron damage,” Dimitriu says. But with FFI, the speed of the disease is far faster than Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s is also far more common and is not a prion disease, but rather thought to be related to a build-up of certain proteins called beta-amyloid.

