Face in the Crowd: No, I will not respond to your message when I return

It’s not very often that an out-of-office message sticks in your mind for more than, well, about two minutes. But there’s one I still think of months later. If this was yours, enjoy this brush…

It’s not very often that an out-of-office message sticks in your mind for more than, well, about two minutes.

But there’s one I still think of months later. If this was yours, enjoy this brush with Back Page greatness. Sadly, I remember the message, but not the sender.

It was a maternity leave out of office, with the standard, “Thank you for your email” and “I will return on [insert date].” But it was the second paragraph that stuck. It went something like this: “I will be deleting all email upon my return to the office. If you need my response, please set a reminder to email me again after that date.”

Hold for applause.

How many times have you walked back into the office after a long vacation — let alone the bleary-eyed, monthslong, non-vacation that is parental leave — to the dread of an overflowing inbox? Where do you start to sort through the thousands of emails waiting for you? And is it even worth your time?

I’d argue it’s not. Even the few pressing emails…