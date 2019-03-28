Face in the Crowd: No, I will not respond to your message when I return

It’s not very often that an out-of-office message sticks in your mind for more than, well, about two minutes. But there’s one I still think of months later. If this was yours, enjoy this brush…
But there’s one I still think of months later. If this was yours, enjoy this brush with Back Page greatness. Sadly, I remember the message, but not the sender.
It was a maternity leave out of office, with the standard, “Thank you for your email” and “I will return on [insert date].” But it was the second paragraph that stuck. It went something like this: “I will be deleting all email upon my return to the office. If you need my response, please set a reminder to email me again after that date.”
Hold for applause.
How many times have you walked back into the office after a long vacation — let alone the bleary-eyed, monthslong, non-vacation that is parental leave — to the dread of an overflowing inbox? Where do you start to sort through the thousands of emails waiting for you? And is it even worth your time?