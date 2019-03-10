Explore the 2020 Best Business Schools

See the top 20 business schools. College graduates and working professionals who want to develop their business skills may benefit from enrolling in an MBA degree program. See which 20 universities outperformed their peers to…

College graduates and working professionals who want to develop their business skills may benefit from enrolling in an MBA degree program. See which 20 universities outperformed their peers to earn a top spot among the 2020 U.S. News Best Business Schools.

19 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Full-time enrollment: 556

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $45,915 (in-state); $61,038 (out-of-state)

2018 acceptance rate: 46.6 percent

More about Kenan-Flagler.

19 (tie). University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Full-time enrollment: 551

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $40,622 (in-state); $54,394 (out-of-state)

2018 acceptance rate: 33.6 percent

More about the McCombs School of Business.

17 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Full-time enrollment: 465

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $65,000

2018 acceptance rate: 35.4 percent

More about the Tepper School of Business.

17 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

Full-time enrollment: 449

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $63,096

2018 acceptance rate: 28.2 percent

More about the Marshall School of Business.

16. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Full-time enrollment: 723

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $59,866

2018 acceptance rate: 24.3 percent

More about the Anderson School of Management.

15. Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 573

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $66,290

2018 acceptance rate: 33.1 percent

More about the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management.

12 (tie). Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Full-time enrollment: 576

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $72,150

2018 acceptance rate: 23.3 percent

More about the Tuck School of Business.

12 (tie). New York University (Stern)

Full-time enrollment: 772

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $71,676

2018 acceptance rate: 23.2 percent

More about NYU Stern.

12 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)

Full-time enrollment: 660

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $62,464 (in-state); $64,782 (out-of-state)

2018 acceptance rate: 32.9 percent

More about UVA Darden.

10 (tie). Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 875

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $68,200

2018 acceptance rate: 22.4 percent

More about the Fuqua School of Business.

10 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Full-time enrollment: 832

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $63,646 (in-state); $68,646 (out-of-state)

2018 acceptance rate: 27.1 percent

More about the Ross School of Business.

9. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 723

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $69,500

2018 acceptance rate: 20.4 percent

More about the Yale School of Management.

6 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,297

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $74,400

2018 acceptance rate: 14.5 percent

More about Columbia Business School.

6 (tie). Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 1,304

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $71,544

2018 acceptance rate: 21.9 percent

More about the Kellogg School of Management.

6 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Full-time enrollment: 590

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $60,987 (in-state); $61,442 (out-of-state)

2018 acceptance rate: 15.4 percent

More about the Haas School of Business.

3 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 1,873

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $73,440

2018 acceptance rate: 10.4 percent

More about Harvard Business School.

3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Full-time enrollment: 813

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $74,200

2018 acceptance rate: 13.1 percent

More about MIT Sloan.

3 (tie). University of Chicago (Booth)

Full-time enrollment: 1,179

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $72,000

2018 acceptance rate: 22.9 percent

More about the Booth School of Business.

2. Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 855

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $70,590

2018 acceptance rate: 6.1 percent

More about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Full-time enrollment: 1,742

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $72,300

2018 acceptance rate: 20.7 percent

More about the Wharton School.

Learn more about the MBA rankings.

Learn more about the MBA rankings.

See the complete 2020 Best Graduate Schools rankings and get expert advice on applying to business school on usnews.com.

