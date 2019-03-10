Explore the 2020 Best Business Schools

See the top 20 business schools. College graduates and working professionals who want to develop their business skills may benefit from enrolling in an MBA degree program. See which 20 universities outperformed their peers to…
College graduates and working professionals who want to develop their business skills may benefit from enrolling in an MBA degree program. See which 20 universities outperformed their peers to earn a top spot among the 2020 U.S. News Best Business Schools.
19 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
Full-time enrollment: 556
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $45,915 (in-state); $61,038 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 46.6 percent
More about Kenan-Flagler.
19 (tie). University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)
Full-time enrollment: 551
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $40,622 (in-state); $54,394 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 33.6 percent
More about the McCombs School of Business.
17 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)
Full-time enrollment: 465
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $65,000
2018 acceptance rate: 35.4 percent
More about the Tepper School of Business.
17 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)
Full-time enrollment: 449
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $63,096
2018 acceptance rate: 28.2 percent
More about the Marshall School of Business.
16. University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)
Full-time enrollment: 723
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $59,866
2018 acceptance rate: 24.3 percent
More about the Anderson School of Management.
15. Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 573
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $66,290
2018 acceptance rate: 33.1 percent
More about the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management.
12 (tie). Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)
Full-time enrollment: 576
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $72,150
2018 acceptance rate: 23.3 percent
More about the Tuck School of Business.
12 (tie). New York University (Stern)
Full-time enrollment: 772
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $71,676
2018 acceptance rate: 23.2 percent
More about NYU Stern.
12 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)
Full-time enrollment: 660
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $62,464 (in-state); $64,782 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 32.9 percent
More about UVA Darden.
10 (tie). Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)
Full-time enrollment: 875
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $68,200
2018 acceptance rate: 22.4 percent
More about the Fuqua School of Business.
10 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)
Full-time enrollment: 832
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $63,646 (in-state); $68,646 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 27.1 percent
More about the Ross School of Business.
9. Yale University (CT)
Full-time enrollment: 723
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $69,500
2018 acceptance rate: 20.4 percent
More about the Yale School of Management.
6 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,297
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $74,400
2018 acceptance rate: 14.5 percent
More about Columbia Business School.
6 (tie). Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)
Full-time enrollment: 1,304
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $71,544
2018 acceptance rate: 21.9 percent
More about the Kellogg School of Management.
6 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)
Full-time enrollment: 590
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $60,987 (in-state); $61,442 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 15.4 percent
More about the Haas School of Business.
3 (tie). Harvard University (MA)
Full-time enrollment: 1,873
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $73,440
2018 acceptance rate: 10.4 percent
More about Harvard Business School.
3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)
Full-time enrollment: 813
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $74,200
2018 acceptance rate: 13.1 percent
More about MIT Sloan.
3 (tie). University of Chicago (Booth)
Full-time enrollment: 1,179
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $72,000
2018 acceptance rate: 22.9 percent
More about the Booth School of Business.
2. Stanford University (CA)
Full-time enrollment: 855
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $70,590
2018 acceptance rate: 6.1 percent
More about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
1. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
Full-time enrollment: 1,742
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $72,300
2018 acceptance rate: 20.7 percent
More about the Wharton School.
Learn more about the MBA rankings.
See the complete 2020 Best Graduate Schools rankings
