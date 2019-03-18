202
Home » Latest News » EU delegation pays $103M…

EU delegation pays $103M for K Street office building

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 18, 2019 11:50 am 03/18/2019 11:50am
Share

The Delegation for the European Union to the U.S. is now the master of its own domain.

After nearly a decade as the building’s anchor tenant, the EU Delegation acquired 2175 K St. NW for nearly $103 million March 5 from an affiliate of Deka Immobilien GMBH, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The delegation paid about $16.4 million more for the 11-story, roughly 135,000-square-foot building than did the Deka affiliate when it acquired the property more than six years ago. The building is assessed at about $85 million.

The sale further solidifies the EU’s commitment to the K Street office building, a short walk from Washington Circle, roughly a decade after it signed on for space in the building under a 15-year lease term. The delegation had previously been located at 2300 M St. NW. It expanded its footprint in the K Street building to 70,913 square feet about four years ago.

The deal also provides Deka with a fresh infusion of capital following its November acquisition of 1100 Vermont…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!