EU delegation pays $103M for K Street office building

After nearly a decade as the building’s anchor tenant, the EU Delegation acquired 2175 K St. NW for nearly $103 million March 5 from an affiliate of Deka Immobilien GMBH, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds. The delegation paid about $16.4 million more for the 11-story, roughly 135,000-square-foot building than did the Deka affiliate when it acquired the property more than six years ago. The building is assessed at about $85 million.

The sale further solidifies the EU’s commitment to the K Street office building, a short walk from Washington Circle, roughly a decade after it signed on for space in the building under a 15-year lease term. The delegation had previously been located at 2300 M St. NW. It expanded its footprint in the K Street building to 70,913 square feet about four years ago.

The deal also provides Deka with a fresh infusion of capital following its November acquisition of 1100 Vermont…