Essential Strategies for Generation X

For Generation X, or those individuals in their late 30s to early 50s, saving is more than a financial investment. It is a serious investment of time. With aging parents, children nearing college and their own retirement on the not-too-distant horizon, it can be difficult for these “sandwiched” adults to even stay afloat, much less get ahead financially.

But with the right savings strategies in place, it is possible for Gen Xers to achieve money-life balance.

With so much focus on the financial well-being of the boomers and millennials, little attention is focused on the financial needs of Gen X. This generation has been financially devastated twice — once when the tech bubble burst and again during the financial crisis, making them skeptical about the future.

Here are three strategies for those in the sandwich generation to help ensure the financial needs of their aging parents and children are met — while not sacrificing their own financial future.

Strategy for You

Determine your financial health. The first step is to establish your net worth, which will include your savings, personal investment accounts, retirement plan accounts and real estate, less any credit card, mortgage and miscellaneous debt. Omit any items that will not appreciate or be consumed in retirement, such as your car or jewelry.

As you compile these items, review your investments to ensure they are performing consistently with your needs and expectations. Request recent information from your employer regarding your benefit plans to make sure you are taking advantage of these plans. Although Gen Xers are entering or already in their prime earning years, they also have higher levels of credit card debt than other generations. Developing a plan to tackle debt is imperative.

Identify your existing and projected expenses. Because most people underestimate their expenses, tracking them through an online application such as Mint.com makes this task more accurate and time efficient. It also allows you to monitor changes to your expenses over time and make any necessary spending adjustments.

With this information, you should use a basic retirement calculator to see if you are on track to meet your retirement spending needs. If you find that’s not the case, review your expenses to determine what you can reduce or eliminate to make funds available for savings and/or debt reduction.

Keep in mind that a basic calculator will likely not allow you to create different scenarios or make detailed assumptions. For example, most calculators assume you will need 70 to 80 percent of your current salary in retirement, but this is often not the case, especially for people who are already great savers. These calculators can also assume an unrealistically high return on your investment assets.

Make sure you review the output and change assumptions to see how a change will impact your result. You can also consult a professional to help you create a plan and monitor your progress.

Develop a contingency plan for premature death and disability. The majority of Gen Xers have not prepared legal documents such as a simple will and made guardianship provisions for minor children. Slightly more than half (53 percent) carry enough life insurance and long-term disability insurance (54 percent) at a time in life when they are most likely to have kids at home. If you don’t have a will, the first place to look is your employee assistance program. You may also have a voluntary legal benefit, paid for through payroll deductions, which you can use to hire an estate planning attorney. Some large retirement plan providers also provide free estate planning documents.

Strategy for Your Children

Evaluate what resources you have available to fund your children’s education. Never put your retirement plan in jeopardy by paying for an expense that you can’t afford. That includes your children’s college tuition. Having realistic conversations with your children about what you can contribute toward their education is necessary to set appropriate expectations.

It is true that money saved is money earned, so even if you can afford to pay for college, encourage your child to seek scholarship opportunities. For example, The College Board provides a scholarship search function that lists more than 2,200 programs totaling nearly $6 billion and also addresses other tuition payment options.

Strategy for Your Parents

Understand where your parents stand financially. While this can be an awkward conversation, it is necessary for two reasons. First, you may need to factor unexpected expenses into your plan should your parents need financial assistance. Second, it will save valuable time in the future if you know where to track down this vital information. You should ask questions such as:

— Do they have sufficient resources or insurance to cover their long-term needs and unexpected care?

— Who advised them on financial issues?

— How are their assets allocated?

— Where are their wills and medical directives?

Knowing these answers will help you recognize if their asset allocation does not align with their needs, so you can potentially fill the gaps in their plan. For example, purchasing long-term care insurance might not only protect their assets, but ultimately yours as well.

Now is the time to know where you stand and develop good financial habits. This will provide peace of mind and save time in the future.

