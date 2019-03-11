EIG Global leasing two floors at Watergate 600

EIG Global Energy Partners has agreed to lease 51,000 square feet at Watergate 600, a 12-story office building at 600 New Hampshire Ave. NW. WashREIT (NYSE: WRE), which acquired the 309,000-square-foot building in April 2017…

EIG Global Energy Partners has agreed to lease 51,000 square feet at Watergate 600, a 12-story office building at 600 New Hampshire Ave. NW.

WashREIT (NYSE: WRE), which acquired the 309,000-square-foot building in April 2017 for $135 million, announced the deal Monday. With EIG’s lease of the building’s top two floors, WashREIT has filled 80 percent of the vacancy made available with the 2018 exit of law firm Blank Rome LLP.

EIG, which provides institutional capital to the global energy sector, has an existing D.C. office at 1700 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. It’s not clear whether the company will continue to maintain that office as well.

Watergate 600 sits adjacent to the Kennedy Center and a short walk to the Foggy Bottom Metro station. Since 2017, WashREIT has renovated and modernized areas of the building including the conference center, fitness club, elevators and lobby.

