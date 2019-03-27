Ear Pain Causes Besides Infection

Parents everywhere know that ear infections are a common cause of childhood ear pain. These bacterial infections, referred to medically as otitis media, always require pain control and often need antibiotics. However, there are many…

Parents everywhere know that ear infections are a common cause of childhood ear pain. These bacterial infections, referred to medically as otitis media, always require pain control and often need antibiotics. However, there are many times parents bring their ear-tugging kids into my office, and their ear exam is perfectly normal.

When I see healthy ears, I happily announce to the family, “Great news! Her ears are not infected!” That’s when the rebuttal will often begin.

“But, she is grabbing at her ear and crying. How can you say it’s not infected?”

In these moments, I reassure the family that the child’s ear pain be fixed. (Insert sigh of relief from the sleep-deprived parent here.) We merely need to look more closely at the other causes of childhood ear pain.

Here’s what else it could be:

Ear fluid (otitis media with effusion): At its most simplistic, the middle ear space is an anatomic box that contains all the small bones and ear parts that we use to hear. This space is functionally separated from the outer ear canal by the tympanic membrane and from the middle of the face by a small tube called the Eustachian tube. It is not uncommon for fluid to get trapped in the middle ear space, often during the time of a cold or sore throat. This fluid is uncomfortable but does not require antibiotics. It will go away on its own in a few days to weeks. Pain control like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen and patience are what your child needs. On the rare occasion the fluid is present for longer than six weeks, a visit to an ear, nose and throat specialist may be warranted.

Eustachian tube dysfunction: If the tube that connects the middle ear space to the nose gets swollen for any reason, a change in relative air pressure can result. This will change the physical position of the flexible tympanic membrane and trigger ear pain. If you have ever had ear pain on an airplane, you have experienced this pressure change. In kids, things can make the Eustachian tube swell, resulting in pressure change. Things like common colds, uncontrolled seasonal allergies and gastrointestinal reflux can be culprits. Finding the cause of the dysfunction is the goal. Meanwhile, kids will need pain relievers until the tympanic membrane returns to normal position.

A bean — or just about any other foreign object stuck in the ear: Kids stuff things in their ears all the time. Trust me, we’ve seen it all. If a child happens to stick something far enough into the ear to damage the pain-sensitive tympanic membrane, the pain is immediate, and the ear will often bleed. Sometimes, however, an object sits in the ear canal undetected. Pain begins when the skin inside the ear starts to get irritated and swollen. For example, if you went to the beach for vacation, it may be well after you get home before that small seashell your kid put into his ear starts causing pain. The good news is that what goes in can come out. We can get many things out of kids’ ears by using small tools specifically designed for this purpose in our pediatric office. Most often, we can remove things quickly and with minimal discomfort. Rarely, a visit to a pediatric ENT will be needed.

Hard ear wax: Sometimes kids have a lot of ear wax. Excessive ear wax is not a medical problem. However, it can cause pain. Especially in drier climates, ear wax can harden into hard, irregular clumps and cause irritation to the ear. Ear wax can be removed in the office quite easily using small tools specifically designed for ear wax removal, or it can be taken care of at home with over-the-counter ear wax removal products. Regardless of how much ear wax your child produces, remember that using cotton swabs is not recommended. Inserting cotton swabs into a child’s ear can push the wax further into the canal, potentially causing more problems with irritation and pain.

Ear canal abscess: It’s easy to forget that the ear canal is lined with sensitive skin. Just like any other skin-covered area of our body, it can get infected. If the ear canal gets scratched or irritated, bacteria that naturally live on the ear canal skin can cause a small abscess to form. An abscess in the ear canal is exquisitely painful and often requires ENT support for management.

Teething: Especially in little kids, mouth pain can feel like it’s coming from the ear. The back of the mouth and throat share a common nerve with the ear. If molars are coming through, for example, the shared nerve will signal pain. The actual location of pain, however, can be tough for a small child to discern. As long as the rest of the physical exam is normal, using pain-controlling medication is the way to go.

Cavities or mouth infections: A complete exam of a child’s mouth is sometimes needed to find the source of ear pain. I have seen children present with ear pain when the actual cause is an infected tooth or cavity. Also, common mouth infections like hand, foot and mouth disease, strep throat, and herpangina, or mouth blisters, can present as ear pain. Parotitis, or inflammation of major salivary glands, and mumps cause jaw swelling and ear pain as well.

Remember that ear pain by itself is not an emergency. If your child wakes with ear pain, offer an over-the-counter pain reliever, a warm compress and call your child’s doctor in the morning. When visiting the physician’s office, be sure to tell the doctor all of your child’s symptoms. These will be great clues as to the cause of ear pain and essential information for making the correct diagnosis.

