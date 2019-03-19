Dropping Out of College: Why Students Do So and How to Avoid It

When students head off to college, few probably think about the possibility of dropping out. But with only 58 percent of students graduating over the course of six years, according to data from the National…

When students head off to college, few probably think about the possibility of dropping out.

But with only 58 percent of students graduating over the course of six years, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, it is clear that a large number of students do drop out.

In fall 2018, nearly 18.5 million students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities. Despite upticks in the six-year graduation rate, barring a major spike in that rate, millions of those students will leave school without earning a degree if current trends continue.

The reasons those students drop out vary, experts say.

“What we’ve determined is that, overwhelmingly, the primary reason is financial,” says Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College in Georgia, which she says recently took a “deep dive” into why students drop out. While paying for college is a significant factor, she points to academic struggles and personal issues — such as family or work obligations — as other compelling reasons for students to drop out.

“Students have complicated lives,” says Timothy M. Renick, senior vice president for student success at Georgia State University.

To keep students in school, Spelman offers emergency grants for students who have small balances that might keep them from being able to return to campus, and first-generation mentoring, among other initiatives.

Georgia State also offers emergency grants and leans heavily on a system of tracking a number of predictive factors, from class attendance to how often a student swipes his or her meal card in the cafeteria. This process is known as predictive analytics, and considers 800-plus risk factors daily and reports any flags to a student’s academic advisers.

The school also has worked to group resources together into what Renick referred to as “triage” teams to help students. By employing such tactics, colleges are working to proactively address students’ needs before they drop out.

“If somebody is getting off the path, it’s much easier to make the correction if you discover the problem quickly,” Renick says.

Typically, Renick says, students are most vulnerable to dropping out within the first year. At Spelman, however, Campbell says the school has noticed attrition between student’s sophomore and junior years.

Regardless of when students leave, it’s statistically unlikely they will return and finish their degree.

“Nationally, the data show that if a student ‘stops out’ involuntarily from college, even for a single semester, they only have about a 30 percent chance of ever coming back and finishing their degrees. So we want to keep the momentum going, and keep people enrolled. Once they ‘stop out’ there’s a lot of inertia that is difficult to overcome, and to get them back into college,” Renick says.

Early detection and corrective action, experts say, is key to keeping students in college who are teetering on the edge of dropping out. They urge students to seek out support services on campus to address whatever financial, academic or personal reasons they have for not continuing.

“I think the important thing is communicating with the administration and the faculty so that they understand that there’s a challenge. You don’t have to disclose all the details … but make sure people understand that there’s a challenge,” says Ingrid Hayes, vice president for enrollment management at Spelman.

Education professionals suggest that students meet with academic advisers right away to get back on track. And while the schools are trying to be proactive to get students to graduation day, they say students need to do the same and plan ahead — even before college.

“It really is important for students to have as much exposure as possible to different types of colleges,” says Hayes, who encourages students to do their research to find a school that is the right fit.

Renick says potential applicants should look at school outcomes, such as graduation rates, including for their own demographics.

To Campbell, it’s imperative that students and their families take a hard look at the financial aspects before they head to school.

“In addition to doing the research beforehand, to figure out what college fits best, I think students and families really do need to sit down and do that long-range financial planning and be very deliberate about that, because it’s four years — it’s a significant investment,” Campbell says.

On the academic side, once students are enrolled, Hayes emphasizes establishing a strong grade point average early and establishing a balanced campus life.

Ultimately, despite a school’s best efforts, some students will drop out. For those that do, there is a path back to college, experts say.

“You always want to make sure that you are in good communication with the college so they’re able to help you and keep you in a good position for whatever the next transition point might be,” Hayes says.

That means informing the appropriate departments of the college. “It’s imperative that students meet with whoever it is, either a dean or an adviser, and make sure that they leave in good standing so that when they come back, they connect with that same dean or adviser and chart their pathway to the finish line,” Campbell says.

To help with their return, Hayes emphasizes that students need to know their financial and academic standing if they drop out.

“Sometimes when people have an emergency, they may just drop everything in that moment,” Hayes says, noting that this can be highly damaging to a student’s transcript and make it more difficult for them to return to campus or transfer to another college.

She encourages students to identify available resources and to fill out financial aid paperwork to determine eligibility. When it comes to tuition and the other costs associated with attending college, she advises students to “sketch out a financial plan” to fill any gaps.

Colleges typically make resources available to some degree even after a student has left, Renick notes. “Even if you’re not enrolled, you can go to the academic support staff at the college or university and they can help work out a plan for you finding a way to get re-enrolled, and hopefully, a plan for you to efficiently reach the point of getting your degree as well,” he says.

