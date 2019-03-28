DOT is on the hunt for new risk management services

The Department of Transportation has started preparations for selecting a new enterprise risk management framework and is reaching out to industry for its market research. Department officials issued a request for information Thursday for a…

Department officials issued a request for information Thursday for a five-year blanket purchase agreement to help oversee DOT’s enterprise risk management (ERM) infrastructure.

The BPA — which allows DOT to place multiple orders over the term of the agreement — has a base period of one year and four one-year options and will provide the agency with new enterprise risk management solutions, including services like internal control assessment, ongoing risk and internal monitoring and additional training.

The DOT solicitation calls for “centralized managerial framework” that includes governance structures, mitigation strategies and multiple control assessments over everything from charge card operations, fraud and improper payment prevention to data quality within the agency.

The request is in response to…