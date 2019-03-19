Donohoe sells Tenleytown building near former Fannie Mae space

An affiliate of the Donohoe Cos. has sold a Tenleytown commercial building for $15.8 million as it seeks to avoid the potential loss of another office building nearby recently vacated by Fannie Mae. The Bethesda-based…

An affiliate of the Donohoe Cos. has sold a Tenleytown commercial building for $15.8 million as it seeks to avoid the potential loss of another office building nearby recently vacated by Fannie Mae.

The Bethesda-based firm sold 4530 Wisconsin Ave. NW, a nearly 40,000-square-foot office-and retail building leased to tenants including The Tile Shop, on Friday to an affiliate of Cogent Communications CEO Dave Schaeffer, according to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds.

The sale comes days before Alex Cooper Auctioneers planned to hold a foreclosure auction for 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, a larger, 449,583-square-foot building Fannie Mae vacated for its new home at Midtown Center in downtown D.C. That March 21 auction has been canceled for undisclosed reasons, according to the auctioneer’s website. A representative for the auctioneer said no reason was given for the cancellation.

A representative for Donohoe declined to comment.

A Donohoe affiliate, 4000 Wisconsin Avenue Associates LP, still owes nearly…