Donald A. Brown, co-founder of The JBG Cos., dies

Donald A. Brown, who co-founded The JBG Cos., the precursor to JBG Smith Properties, died in Florida on Wednesday. He was 90.

His wife, Ann Brown, told the Palm Beach Post the cause of death was cancer.

Brown, along with JBG co-founders Joseph Gildenhorn and Benjamin Jacobs, watched their early partnership evolve from a real estate-focused law firm into one of the region’s most successful commercial development companies. The full extent of what is arguably its biggest and most lasting legacy — landing Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters — is still playing out at National Landing in Northern Virginia.

Brown served as principal of JBG from 1960 to 1996. The last of the initial trio, Jacobs, stepped aside from management of the Chevy Chase-based firm in 2011, years before the company’s 2017 launch as a publicly traded real estate investment trust called JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS).

In a statement, CEO Matt Kelly said JBG Smith is saddened by Brown’s death, noting he will…