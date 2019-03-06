202
By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 10:07 am 03/06/2019 10:07am
The U.S. dollar is up against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.34 Canadian dollars, up from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.33 Mexican pesos, up from late Tuesday.

