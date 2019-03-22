202
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 4:06 pm 03/22/2019 04:06pm
The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.34 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.08 Mexican pesos, up from late Thursday.

