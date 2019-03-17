Do Smart Beta Funds Belong in Your Portfolio?

Millions of investors have climbed onto the index fund bandwagon, subscribing to the well-researched view that they can do better trying to match the broad market than by paying big fees for stock pickers who…

Millions of investors have climbed onto the index fund bandwagon, subscribing to the well-researched view that they can do better trying to match the broad market than by paying big fees for stock pickers who try to beat it but fail.

But the fund industry hasn’t given up pitching the notion it can do better, if not with old-fashioned actively managed funds, then with tweaks to the index model. Some zero in on subsets of the broad market, and others such as smart beta funds tweak the indexes themselves. These funds put extra emphasis on a portion of the index they expect to do better, like value stocks, issues from smaller firms or issues paying big dividends.

Experts’ views of smart beta are mixed, as few of these funds have a track record covering down markets. Some pros warn that performance data in promotional materials often uses back testing — results that might have been achieved had the fund actually existed during the period studied. But some feel smart beta has a place somewhere in the portfolio, if not at its heart.

“Smart beta funds with a minimum-volatility focus are ideal for retirees or investors who are approaching retirement within five years,” says Kyle Webber, managing partner at Quartz Partners Investment Management in Troy, New York, referring to funds designed to reduce ups and downs. “These investors need (income and) equity exposure to keep pace with inflation but are not afforded an investing timeline long enough to recover from significant losses.”

Income-oriented smart beta funds can be useful when rates are rising because they can effectively preserve principal, which can erode when rising interest rates punish typical fixed-income investments, he says.

But smart beta strategies run the gamut, and some are indeed too risky for ordinary investors, says Jay Srivatsa, CEO at Future Wealth in Los Gatos, California.

“There are momentum ETFs, bear ETFs, volatility ETFs, etc., which are geared toward high-risk investors who are willing to take the risk for better-than-market returns,” he warns. “But there are also value ETFs, dividend-paying ETFs, equal-weight ETFs, etc., which we have deployed in several of our investor portfolios, geared toward more safety. We think there is a place for smart ETFs in every portfolio as long as they meet the risk threshold of the investor.”

Morningstar, in a recent report, says there were 1,493 of these funds worldwide, with total assets of $797 billion. Morningstar prefers the neutral term “strategic beta” to avoid endorsing these funds.

Scott Opsal, director of research and equities at the Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, says this approach, also called factor investing, “has become the hottest portfolio management trend in the last five years” due to investors’ hunger for new approaches after the crash of 2008-09. But he warns there’s no sure thing.

“One of the most important things to understand about smart beta, as with any investment approach, is that it will experience periods of outperformance as well as underperformance,” Opsal says. “No factor or style works all the time and it’s critical for investors to have a sense of the cyclicality behind each strategy.”

The largest of these funds by assets is the Vanguard Value exchange-traded fund (ticker: VTV), which invests in 400 large-company stocks, giving extra weight to value stocks — trading at low prices related to fundamentals like earnings. This gives the fund a tilt toward financial, energy, and industrial stocks, making it suited to investors who expect those industries to do better than the broad market.

Investors have done well with this fund, earning annual returns averaging 15.74 percent over the past 10 years. But this was a fine stretch for the broad market as well, with the S&P 500 returning 16.44 percent. Expenses are 0.05 percent, or $5 annually per $10,000 invested.

Beta is a Wall Street term comparing an investment’s volatility to a benchmark like the S&P 500, with a positive number signifying more volatility, a negative one less.

“Smart” beta is meant to suggest the investment has found a superior combination of risk and return, like matching or beating the market but with softer ups and downs.

While there are many different strategies, making it hard to gauge these funds’ performance as a group, many simply change the asset allocation of the underlying indexes to give more weight to one or more types of holdings. Among the 10 largest U.S. funds, most tilt toward value, growth and high dividends, Morningstar says. “Multi-factor” funds have a more complex strategy.

Unlike a managed fund, which hunts for the next hot stocks, a strategic beta fund sticks to the strategy once it is set up. That provides some certainty and predictability, avoids ongoing reliance on a fund manager’s stock-picking skills and helps keep costs closer to what investors expect from index products. Eight of the top 10 strategic beta funds charge 0.2 percent or less.

“They are rules-based and transparent, meaning that individual fund managers aren’t making the investment decisions, but that those decisions are being made by an investing algorithm that doesn’t rely on human judgment,” says Robert R. Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

“The ideal investor for smart beta funds is one who believes that the factor that the fund is based upon will drive returns over the investor’s holding period,” Johnson says. “For instance, if you believe that value stocks will outperform growth stocks, you can ‘bet’ on value in a rules-based, transparent way. They are also most appropriate for the long-term investor as smart beta strategies will underperform the broad market over certain time periods and outperform the broad market over other time periods.”

In other words, investors must tread carefully, picking the fund that that best fills a hole in the portfolio. For passive investors accustomed to the fire-and-forget index fund strategy, that takes some extra effort and skill.

Meir Barak, the founder and head trader at Tradenet.com, a producer of day-trading guides, points out that higher risk almost always accompanies efforts to beat the broad market.

“In general, as with any risky asset, smart betas would usually do better than their normal ETF equivalents when the markets are rising, and worse when the markets are declining,” Barak says.

