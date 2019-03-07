Do Nutritional Supplements Fight Dementia?

More than half of Dr. James Leverenz’s new patients are taking at least one nutritional supplement to combat dementia when they meet the neurology physician at the Cleveland Clinic. “They’ll have a friend or family…

More than half of Dr. James Leverenz’s new patients are taking at least one nutritional supplement to combat dementia when they meet the neurology physician at the Cleveland Clinic. “They’ll have a friend or family member who read something that said dietary supplements can fight dementia,” Leverenz says. The doctor advises these patients that there’s no scientific evidence that these supplements are beneficial in treating Alzheimer’s or other kinds of dementia. There aren’t any food supplements approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat dementia, he tells his patients.

If you’re considering taking a nutritional supplement to ward off dementia and improve cognitive function, Keith N. Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach at the Alzheimer’s Association, suggests these strategies:

— Talk to your doctor.

— Read the fine print.

— Consult a trusted source.

The “Pseudomedicine” of Dietary Supplements for Brain Health

Sales of dietary supplements in the U.S. totaled more than $36 billion in 2017, according to Statista, an online statistics, market research and business intelligence resource. Daily, 70 percent of people in the U.S. age 60 and older take at least one supplement, according to research published in 2017 in the Journal of Nutrition. The fact that the U.S. population is aging, creating an increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, is prompting many people concerned about developing Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia to seek information about brain interventions, according to an opinion piece published in February in the Journal of the American Medical Association titled “The Rise of Pseudomedicine for Dementia and Brain Health.” Overall, 5.8 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dr. Joanna Hellmuth, a neurologist and assistant professor of neurology at Memory and Aging Center at the University of California–San Francisco, is a co-author of the JAMA article. In an interview, Hellmuth explained why she and her fellow authors were so blunt. “We felt it was very important to deliver a strong voice on this issue,” she says. “As neurologists, we’ve reviewed all the data. It was appropriate to use that word — ‘pseudomedicine’ — to combat any wishy-washiness. We wanted to deliver a strong message that hopefully people would hear.” Even some medical professionals can be hazy about the claims of nutritional supplement marketers, Hellmuth says. “I’ve gotten plenty of emails from doctors asking, ‘What do you think of this supplement? It looks legitimate.'”

Rudolph Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, warns that some nutritional supplement makers use misleading language in marketing their products. For instance, they might advertise that their product has been “tested in clinical trials” without mentioning the results. “It gets really sneaky,” Tanzi says. “They won’t tell you that it failed.”

No Scientific Evidence Indicates Dietary Supplements Fight Dementia

As the headline of the JAMA article announces, Hellmuth and her two co-authors dismiss the idea that there’s scientific evidence showing that nutritional supplements will decrease your risk of dementia. “No known dietary supplement prevents cognitive decline or dementia, yet supplements advertised as such are widely available and appear to gain legitimacy when sold by U.S. retailers,” the article states. “Consumers are often unaware that dietary supplements do not undergo U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing for safety or review for efficacy.” In fact, taking some supplements when taken with certain medications may cause negative side effects. Some supplements may cause harm. In some people, for example, vitamin E can boost the risk of hemorrhagic stroke, and in high doses increase the risk of death, the article states. Despite the lack of research, some companies advertise that their dietary supplement products can fight dementia. In February, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced that his agency had sent 12 warning letters to companies “whose products, many of which are marketed as dietary supplements, are being illegally marketed as unapproved new drugs,” according to an FDA press statement. The advertisements made unproven claims the supplements could “prevent, treat or cure Alzheimer’s disease” and other serious conditions, such as diabetes and cancer. In addition to the 12 warning letters, the FDA sent five online advisory letters to companies making unsupported claims.

To avoid falling for misleading nutritional supplement marketing claims, Fargo suggests these strategies:

1. Talk to your doctor. Consulting with your doctor is a good strategy if you have questions about whether taking nutritional supplements to fight dementia is a good idea. Your physician should be aware of the misleading claims made by some nutritional supplement companies. He or she could look up the research and explain it to you in layman’s terms.

2. Read the fine print. Many people see TV, newspaper or magazine ads (or hear radio advertising) extolling the supposed efficacy of some nutritional supplements in fighting dementia, but they don’t read the fine print on the container. It’s worth reading, Fargo says. “If the print says the FDA has not reviewed the product’s claims, that’s a good sign there’s no science to support them,” he says.

3. Consult a trusted source. You can find credible information on dementia and how it’s treated on the Alzheimer’s Association website, Fargo says. The association also has an 800 number that’s staffed 24 hours a day, every day of the year (800-272-3900). You can also obtain good information on the website of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (866-232-8484). Be wary of groups that have websites that purport to be an Alzheimer’s organization but are vehicles for selling products.

While there’s no cure for dementia, experts recommend these nine strategies to promote brain health:

— Get regular exercise. Engaging in regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart rate also increases blood flow to the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. “What’s good for the heart is good for the brain,” Hellmuth says. The American Heart Association recommends getting at least 2.5 hours of “heart-pumping” physical activity weekly. That could mean brisk walking, bicycling, running, playing pickup hoops or tennis or other forms of cardiovascular activity. Regular exercise can also help reduce your risks for heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure. Research suggests these conditions can negatively affect your cognitive health.

— Keep learning. Formal education, no matter what stage of life you’re in, can help reduce your risk of cognitive decline and dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Taking a class, either at a local university, community college or online can help reduce your risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

— If you smoke, stop. Smoking damages your blood vessels, including the ones that go to your brain. “If you’re still smoking, you should stop,” Hellmuth says.

— Protect your brain. Sustaining a brain injury can increase your risk of cognitive decline and dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. To mitigate the odds of such an injury, always buckle up in a motor vehicle and wear a helmet when playing contact sports or riding a bike.

— Eat a brain-healthy diet. Consuming a healthy and balanced diet high in vegetables and fruits and lower in fat can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Some eating regimens like the Mediterranean diet may contribute to lowering your risk of cognitive loss.

— Get enough sleep. Getting good quality sleep can help protect your brain health, Hellmuth says. Quality sleep helps your brain form better memories and helps protect against cognitive decline.

— Challenge your brain. Staying cognitively active by learning new things can help protect your brain health. It’s important to do things that interest and engage you, Hellmuth says. “Your brain will be more engaged if you’re not bored by the activity,” Hellmuth says. There’s a wide range of activities you can do to keep your brain active: You can take an art class, do puzzles, help your young grandchild with his or her science project or learn a new skill, like playing the guitar.

— Guard your mental health. Research suggests that a history of depression could be associated with increased risk of cognitive decline, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. If you’re experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety or other mental health issues, seek medical treatment.

— Be part of a community. Staying socially engaged may support brain health, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. To stay connected, pursue social activities that are meaningful to you. If you love animals, consider volunteering at a local shelter. If you enjoy singing, join a local choir or help at an after-school program. Or, just share activities with friends and family.

No Quick Fixes for Dementia

Leverenz, 61, says he understands why some dementia patients, their family members or people worried they may get the disease decide to try nutritional supplements. There’s no cure for dementia, and the available FDA-approved medications typically have modest effects on symptoms. “It’s very frustrating for families who are dealing with it now,” he says. “If (patients or family members) ask me, I’ll give them my opinion. I’m getting a bit older now and I don’t take any (nutritional supplements).”

