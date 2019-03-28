202
District finds new home for the attorney general’s office

The District government has homed in on new space for the Office of the Attorney General, which is being displaced to make way for the Metropolitan Police Department, but Karl Racine and his staff won’t have to move too far away.

The D.C. Department of General Services hopes to lease nearly 193,100 square feet at 601 D St. NW for the AG’s office, now based a third of a mile away at 441 Fourth St. NW. DGS recently posted a notice of intent to its website disclosing plans to lease the space from New York-based landlord Tishman Speyer for a 15-year lease term with one five-year extension option.

DGS did not disclose a proposed rental rate, as its notice signals the start of negotiations expected to result in a formal lease agreement. It made a similar disclosure with space for the Department of Transportation that resulted in a signed lease at 250 M St. SE about seven months later. In that case, it agreed to pay $54 per square foot, or about $9.5 million, but that was for new construction,…

