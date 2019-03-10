Discover the 2020 Best Law Schools

See the top 20 law schools. The first step in pursuing a legal career is finding the right school. Discover which law schools earned a top-20 spot in the 2020 U.S. News Best Law Schools…
The first step in pursuing a legal career is finding the right school. Discover which law schools earned a top-20 spot in the 2020 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.
20. University of Minnesota
Full-time enrollment: 590
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $44,919 (in-state); $53,607 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 34.9 percent
More about the University of Minnesota Law School.
18 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Full-time enrollment: 577
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $57,558
2018 acceptance rate: 23.7 percent
More about Vanderbilt Law School.
18 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis
Full-time enrollment: 728
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $57,445
2018 acceptance rate: 30 percent
More about the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.
17. University of Southern California (Gould)
Full-time enrollment: 614
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $64,908
2018 acceptance rate: 19.2 percent
More about the USC Gould School of Law.
16. University of Texas–Austin
Full-time enrollment: 997
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $35,715 (in-state); $53,035 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 20.9 percent
More about the UT School of Law.
15. University of California–Los Angeles
Full-time enrollment: 955
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $45,600 (in-state); $52,094 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 22.5 percent
More about the UCLA School of Law.
14. Georgetown University (DC)
Full-time enrollment: 1,790
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $62,244
2018 acceptance rate: 21.2 percent
More about Georgetown Law.
13. Cornell University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 595
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $65,541
2018 acceptance rate: 21.1 percent
More about Cornell Law School.
10 (tie). Duke University (NC)
Full-time enrollment: 682
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $64,722
2018 acceptance rate: 20.2 percent
More about Duke Law School.
10 (tie). Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)
Full-time enrollment: 752
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $64,402
2018 acceptance rate: 19.3 percent
More about the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.
10 (tie). University of California–Berkeley
Full-time enrollment: 976
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $49,325 (in-state); $53,276 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 20.2 percent
More about Berkeley Law.
9. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Full-time enrollment: 1,012
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $59,762 (in-state); $62,762 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 19.6 percent
More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor Law School.
8. University of Virginia
Full-time enrollment: 923
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $60,700 (in-state); $63,700 (out-of-state)
2018 acceptance rate: 15.3 percent
More about the UVA School of Law.
7. University of Pennsylvania
Full-time enrollment: 755
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $65,804
2018 acceptance rate: 14.6 percent
More about Penn Law.
6. New York University
Full-time enrollment: 1,380
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $66,422
2018 acceptance rate: 23.6 percent
More about NYU Law.
5. Columbia University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,268
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $69,916
2018 acceptance rate: 16.8 percent
More about Columbia Law School.
4. University of Chicago
Full-time enrollment: 600
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $64,089
2018 acceptance rate: 17.5 percent
More about the University of Chicago Law School.
3. Harvard University (MA)
Full-time enrollment: 1,737
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $64,978
2018 acceptance rate: 12.9 percent
More about Harvard Law School.
2. Stanford University (CA)
Full-time enrollment: 565
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $62,373
2018 acceptance rate: 8.7 percent
More about Stanford Law School.
1. Yale University (CT)
Full-time enrollment: 621
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $64,267
2018 acceptance rate: 6.9 percent
More about Yale Law School.
