Directed energy weapons are ready for the spotlight, expert says

The weapons — which use focused energy in the forms of lasers, microwaves and other methods against targets ranging from drone swarms to ballistic missiles — have long drawn the interest of the Department of Defense and its military services but have previously been relegated largely to the arena of the theoretical.

That’s about to change, said Gunzinger, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Forces Transformation and Resources, on a Tuesday conference call detailing Booz Allen Hamilton’s (NYSE: BAH) Directed Energy Summit.

“It’s shifted from basic education and improving awareness of where these technologies were a year or two ago, to now to begin to transition the technology to actual capabilities that can be used by U.S. warfighters,” he said. “Frankly, it really is time to get on with it.”

