Development forcing relocation of trapeze school within The Yards, again

Forest City SEFC has filed a design review application with the D.C. Zoning Commission for a new 40-foot-tall, 5,644-square-foot Trapeze School building on a roughly 1-acre parcel at the northeast corner of The Yards. The school’s current home, at N Street, Tingey Street and New Jersey Avenue SE, is slated to be developed as an office-over-retail building.

“The trapeze school has become an important part of The Yards community,” per the application. “Accordingly, the Applicant wishes to retain that use and the jobs and amenities it provides. However, it cannot remain on Parcel G given the pending development of that Parcel.”

The Trapeze School New York opened in 2010 on the former site of Navy Yard Building 137. The school was relocated five years later so that site, known as Parcel O, could be developed with The Yards first condominiums, from PN Hoffman, and a 190-unit apartment building.

